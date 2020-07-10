Advertisement

Dog is first animal in Texas diagnosed with COVID-19

A dog is the first animal in Texas to be diagnosed with the new coronavirus. (MGN)
A dog is the first animal in Texas to be diagnosed with the new coronavirus. (MGN)(KFYR)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - State officials say a North Texas dog has been found to have the first coronavirus infection confirmed in a Texas animal.

The Texas Animal Health Commission announced in a statement that the Fort Worth-area dog was confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19.

A private veterinarian tested the pet as a precaution after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19.

State Veterinarian Dr. Andy Schwartz assured that there is no known evidence that pets can transmit the virus, but they can catch it.

“It’s always important to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from infection,” Schwartz said.

While the case is the first diagnosed in an animal in Texas, it’s not the first in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is tracking positive results in animals on its website.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommendations for pet owners amid the pandemic.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 cases surge to nearly 6,000 in Central Texas; virus claims 2 more lives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The total number of COVID-19 cases surged to nearly 6,000 Thursday in Central Texas, two more residents died, and the governor ordered a halt to elective surgeries in six area counties.

Health

Lab backup forces one local county to change COVID-19 test method

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A lab backup has forced one Central Texas county to use a faster, but less accurate test for the new coronavirus.

Health

Study suggests fetal coronavirus infection is possible

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By AP
A small study strengthens evidence that a pregnant woman infected with the coronavirus might be able to spread it to her fetus.

Health

Struggling local school district forced to reopen under unprecedented guidelines

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A struggling Central Texas school district, which has failed to meet state standards since 2011, is facing the added challenge this year of re-opening under COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions released by the state this week.

Latest News

Health

Central Texas State Fair canceled

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Central Texas State Fair was canceled Thursday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health

Groundbreaking Central Texas Grammy winner diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A groundbreaking and Grammy-winning Central Texas musician is among the thousands in the region with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Health

Local poll workers prepare for an election in the midst of a pandemic

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
In one week, voters will head to the polls for a primary runoff election in the middle of a COVID-19 case spike in Central Texas.

Health

Pence says CDC will issue guidance for schools

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
|
By AP
Vice President Mike Pence says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be issuing new guidance for the reopening of schools in the fall.

Health

TriWaco canceled

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The 2020 TriWaco Triathlon was canceled Wednesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Health

‘Desperation science’ slows the hunt for coronavirus drugs

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By AP
Six months after COVID-19 started spreading around the globe, desperation rather than information is still driving many decisions about how to treat the disease.