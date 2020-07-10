Dog is first animal in Texas diagnosed with COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - State officials say a North Texas dog has been found to have the first coronavirus infection confirmed in a Texas animal.

The Texas Animal Health Commission announced in a statement that the Fort Worth-area dog was confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19.

A private veterinarian tested the pet as a precaution after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19.

State Veterinarian Dr. Andy Schwartz assured that there is no known evidence that pets can transmit the virus, but they can catch it.

“It’s always important to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from infection,” Schwartz said.

While the case is the first diagnosed in an animal in Texas, it’s not the first in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is tracking positive results in animals on its website.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommendations for pet owners amid the pandemic.