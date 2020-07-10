Advertisement

Head-on collision leaves one Central Texas man dead, sends another to jail

Jacob Allen Smith, 27, of Belton, was in the Bell County Jail on Friday. (Jail photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Authorities are investigating a head-on crash Thursday night in Bell County that left one man dead and sent a second to jail.

James Sexton, 42, of Belton, died at the scene of the crash, which was reported at around 8:40 p.m. Thursday on Sparta Road one mile east of Belton.

A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Mercury suffered incapacitating injuries in the crash.

She was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Her name was not released.

Sexton was northbound on Sparta Road in a 2008 Mercury Sedan when Jacob Allen Smith, 27, of Belton, who was southbound in a 2011 Ford F-150, attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

The pickup collided head-on with Sexton’s car, he said.

“Smith fled the scene after the collision and was later apprehended by law enforcement,” Washko said.

Smith was in the Bell County Jail Friday facing a list of possible charges including intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, failure to stop and render aid/seriously bodily injury and failure to stop and render aid/death, Washko said.

His bond had not been set early Friday afternoon.

