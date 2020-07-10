Here is the latest Texas news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Worsening coronavirus trends in Texas have again set another grim milestone. State health officials on Thursday reported more than 100 deaths in a single day for the first time, making this the deadliest week of the pandemic in what has rapidly become one of America’s coronavirus hot zones. In addition to 105 new deaths, Texas also reported a new high for hospitalizations for the 10th consecutive day. The bleak numbers, and uncertainty over when a reversal might come, has hospitals across Texas amplifying calls for more staff and scrambling to make room for new COVID-19 patients filling beds.

HOUSTON (AP) — A state judge declined on Thursday to reverse Houston’s decision to cancel the Texas Republican convention’s in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Judge Larry Weiman rejected the state GOP’s request for a temporary restraining order, one day after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said next week’s gathering could not proceed at the downtown convention center. After a contentious two-hour hearing, Weiman said he was concerned about Houston hospitals reporting they have exceeded their regular intensive-care capacity, as the state's coronavirus cases and deaths have surged. The judge’s decision Thursday came as Texas reported more than 100 deaths in a single day for the first time.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State officials say a North Texas dog has been found to have the first coronavirus infection confirmed in a Texas animal. The Texas Animal Health Commission announced in a statement that the Fort Worth-area dog was confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19. A private veterinarian tested the pooch as a precaution after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19. State Veterinarian Dr. Andy Schwartz assured that there is no known evidence that pets can transmit the virus, but they can catch it. He advised that pets be restricted from contact with persons with the coronavirus.

Boston (AP) — The coronavirus has rattled state lotteries across the country. Some, like Oregon and Massachusetts, are scrambling to address expected shortfalls in revenue. Others, like Arkansas and Texas, have seen revenues soar and now have more money for targeted programs like education. The trends, though likely to be short-term, are to some degree tied to how much a state shut its economy down during the coronavirus and how quickly it reopened. Other factors included how much a state relied heavily on big-ticket lotteries like Powerball or offered online games.