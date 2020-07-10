Advertisement

Hottest Weekend of the Year (so far) Is This Saturday & Sunday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A heat advisory remains in effect for most of Central Texas through the weekend. Highs Saturday range from 98° to 102° with a heat index between 105° and 110°. Sunday’s highs will be between 100° and 106° with a heat index close to 110°. Humidity is expected to drop a bit early next week and temperatures will eventually drop too but triple-digit temperatures are expected through at least Wednesday. Unfortunately, no rain is on the horizon for us and we’re expecting that to continue into at least next weekend and maybe even longer.

Quiet and very hot here in Texas but along the east coast, the earliest F named storm has developed. Tropical Storm Fay is bringing rain and flooding concerns across southern New England – places like Delaware, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, and Long Island in New York. It is expected to push northward and out of the United States by the end of the weekend as it continues to weaken. Other than that, the tropics are looking rather quiet too…for now.

