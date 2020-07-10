Advertisement

‘I will find out who did this’: Family of murdered soldier pushes for justice

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly two months since the death of Fort Hood soldier Brandon Rosecrans, the push for someone to come forward with information continues.

Pfc. Rosecrans was shot to death on May 18.

“We don’t know the exact place where our son was killed. We know 2100 block of Fuller, which is a nice area,” said Thomas Berg Sr. “We know the Jeep was burned somewhere near the 2500 block of Jubilation Drive.”

Rosecrans’ murder came just days before his 28th birthday.

“To think he would have that job only to be shot on his own soil by an American is travesty...is sad,” Berg Sr. said.

Berg Sr. described Rosecrans as a person always giving and having an “old spirit.” In the weeks since the murder, there has been a renewed call for justice. Facebook groups have been created with social media posts calling on #JusticeForBrandonRosecrans.

At Rosecrans’ funeral, Berg Sr. says he made a promise to his son to get justice.

“When I closed that lid, the last thing I promised my son was if it takes my last breath, I will find out who did this and will make sure they pay. I guarantee you God is my witness, that is exactly what is going to happen,” he said.

He also says his son was attacked at gunpoint a week before his murder possibly by the same suspect(s). People, Berg Sr. says, his son probably knew.

Berg Sr. says he has been in contact with Army CID and Harker Heights Police Department and thankful for the work they’re doing to solve the murder.

He visits Rosecrans’ grave daily, he says, asking for a sign.

“I visit my son twice a day without fail. I ask him what can I do and where can I go. That silence is there, he can’t tell me that. In my heart, I know the people responsible for my son’s death will meet their maker...they will meet me in court,” Berg Sr. said.

As the days go on with no arrest, the plea for anyone with information to come forward continues.

The father also has a message to whoever pulled the trigger.

“If you’re the person that did this and want to clear your conscious, now is the time to do it. I hope to God you’re watching this and hope you are man/or woman enough to pick the phone up or someone around you does,” he said.

Harker Heights police say the murder is still under investigation. They are “working diligently to solve it to see justice for Mr. Brandon Rosecrans and his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

