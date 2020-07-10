Advertisement

Judge refuses to order Houston to allow Texas GOP convention

A state judge declined on Thursday to reverse Houston’s decision to cancel the Texas Republican convention’s in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic. (MGN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT
HOUSTON (AP) - A state judge declined on Thursday to reverse Houston’s decision to cancel the Texas Republican convention’s in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Judge Larry Weiman rejected the state GOP’s request for a temporary restraining order, one day after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said next week’s gathering could not proceed at the downtown convention center.

After a contentious two-hour hearing, Weiman said he was concerned about Houston hospitals reporting they have exceeded their regular intensive-care capacity, as the state's coronavirus cases and deaths have surged.

The judge’s decision Thursday came as Texas reported more than 100 deaths in a single day for the first time.

