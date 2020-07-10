Advertisement

Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure

Chief Arvol Looking Horse greets Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down, pending an environmental review.
Chief Arvol Looking Horse greets Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down, pending an environmental review.(Source: Sabrina Hornung via AP)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied the company’s request Thursday. That effectively sends the case to a panel of appeals court judges.

Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil.

Texas-based pipeline operator Energy Transfer estimates it would take three months to empty the pipe of oil and complete steps to preserve it for future use.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Texas infant diagnosed with COVID-19 dies

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Staff
The new coronavirus has claimed the life of a Texas infant, health officials reported Friday.

National Politics

Trump in battleground Florida, postpones New Hampshire rally

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

Health

Researchers make case for airborne spread of COVID-19; virus may travel through tiny particles

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Staff
An international team of researchers is making a case for airborne spread of the new coronavirus through tiny beads of moisture that humans expel when they sing, talk or breathe.

National

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Court papers filed Friday ask a judge to release her to home confinement.

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

Latest News

National Politics

In heated political moment, Goya latest company to get stung

Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

News

Texas man planning Trump rally at Selena statue faces legal action

Updated: 1 hour ago
Selena’s family is threatening to sue a man who put a Make America Great Again hat on the late singer’s statue in Texas and is planning to hold a rally there this weekend, alleging that he is illegally using Selena’s image for profit.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 3, in Kan.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

National Politics

Joint Chiefs chairman: Confederate names on Army bases divide the military

Updated: 1 hours ago
Milley did not explicitly say the base names should be changed, but he noted that the Army is now about 20% Black.

Health

Dog is first animal in Texas diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A dog is the first animal in Texas to be diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Fisher
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.