Killeen: School district releases survey results

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District has released results from a survey designed to gauge interest from parents, staff and students on the upcoming school year.

According to the district, 16,197 parents; 5,293 employees; 1,504 secondary students responded to the survey.

The district also says 86 percent of those who responded are concerned about COVID-19 impacting their personal health and the health of those in their households. According to the survey, 59 percent said they are very concerned. Only 14 percent were not concerned.

When asked about initial comfort of starting school, 38 percent said they were comfortable with sending their children back to school and another 58 percent said they were not comfortable.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, virtual learning became an option for students to learn with the closing of campuses.

In the survey, over half of parents indicated they had “some type of technical issue with virtual/online learning.”

Parents also said they needed more resources from schools.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft will discuss the district’s fall plans at a press conference on July 15.

