Advertisement

Killeen: School district releases survey results

(KWTX)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District has released results from a survey designed to gauge interest from parents, staff and students on the upcoming school year.

According to the district, 16,197 parents; 5,293 employees; 1,504 secondary students responded to the survey.

The district also says 86 percent of those who responded are concerned about COVID-19 impacting their personal health and the health of those in their households. According to the survey, 59 percent said they are very concerned. Only 14 percent were not concerned.

When asked about initial comfort of starting school, 38 percent said they were comfortable with sending their children back to school and another 58 percent said they were not comfortable.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, virtual learning became an option for students to learn with the closing of campuses.

In the survey, over half of parents indicated they had “some type of technical issue with virtual/online learning.”

Parents also said they needed more resources from schools.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft will discuss the district’s fall plans at a press conference on July 15.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘I will find out who did this’: Family of murdered soldier pushes for justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The family of a Fort Hood soldier murdered in May pushes for justice.

News

Mission Waco receives donation of masks, sanitizers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Waco-based company Maskboyz donated a thousand masks to Mission Waco.

News

Police investigating after beating of young man at local park goes viral

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
Waco Police opened an investigation Thursday after video surfaces of several young women kicking and hitting a young man on the ground at a city park, officials say.

News

Could DNA be the key that unlocks the decades-old mystery of a Central Texas woman’s murder?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paul J. Gately
DNA from evidence recovered at a crime scene four decades ago may be the key that unlocks the mystery of how a Central Texas woman ended up dead in her Cadillac in a city park.

Latest News

Health

Lab backup forces one local county to change COVID-19 test method

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A lab backup has forced one Central Texas county to use a faster, but less accurate test for the new coronavirus.

Health

COVID-19 cases surge to nearly 6,000 in Central Texas; virus claims 2 more lives

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The total number of COVID-19 cases surged to nearly 6,000 Thursday in Central Texas, two more residents died, and the governor ordered a halt to elective surgeries in six area counties.

News

Central Texas State Fair cancelled

Updated: 4 hours ago

Politics

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

News

Waco community rallies around beloved shoe shiner impacted by COVID-19 closure

Updated: 6 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Health

Struggling local school district forced to reopen under unprecedented guidelines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A struggling Central Texas school district, which has failed to meet state standards since 2011, is facing the added challenge this year of re-opening under COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions released by the state this week.