Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

OFFICERS SHOT-TEXAS

Police: Gunman shoots 2 officers in Texas, 1 hit in holster

RENO, Texas (AP) — A police spokesperson in Texas says two law enforcement officers were shot and a third was nearly wounded when a suspect accused of threatening others opened fire. The police chief of Reno says the shooting happened when officers responded to a home Thursday night in Parker County. A Reno officer who was shot in the arm has non-life-threatening injuries. A Parker County deputy who was also shot has been flown to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the deputy's injuries is unknown. A bullet struck a second Reno officer's stun gun holster, preventing him from being shot.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS

Texas hits new record for virus deaths as hospitals scramble

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Worsening coronavirus trends in Texas have again set another grim milestone. State health officials on Thursday reported more than 100 deaths in a single day for the first time, making this the deadliest week of the pandemic in what has rapidly become one of America’s coronavirus hot zones. In addition to 105 new deaths, Texas also reported a new high for hospitalizations for the 10th consecutive day. The bleak numbers, and uncertainty over when a reversal might come, has hospitals across Texas amplifying calls for more staff and scrambling to make room for new COVID-19 patients filling beds.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS GOP CONVENTION

Judge refuses to order Houston to allow Texas GOP convention

HOUSTON (AP) — A state judge declined on Thursday to reverse Houston’s decision to cancel the Texas Republican convention’s in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic. Judge Larry Weiman rejected the state GOP’s request for a temporary restraining order, one day after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said next week’s gathering could not proceed at the downtown convention center. After a contentious two-hour hearing, Weiman said he was concerned about Houston hospitals reporting they have exceeded their regular intensive-care capacity, as the state's coronavirus cases and deaths have surged. The judge’s decision Thursday came as Texas reported more than 100 deaths in a single day for the first time.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS-DOG

State: Dog has first case of coronavirus in Texas animal

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — State officials say a North Texas dog has been found to have the first coronavirus infection confirmed in a Texas animal. The Texas Animal Health Commission announced in a statement that the Fort Worth-area dog was confirmed to have the virus that causes COVID-19. A private veterinarian tested the pooch as a precaution after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19. State Veterinarian Dr. Andy Schwartz assured that there is no known evidence that pets can transmit the virus, but they can catch it. He advised that pets be restricted from contact with persons with the coronavirus.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-LOTTERIES

Virus causes uncertainty for state lotteries

Boston (AP) — The coronavirus has rattled state lotteries across the country. Some, like Oregon and Massachusetts, are scrambling to address expected shortfalls in revenue. Others, like Arkansas and Texas, have seen revenues soar and now have more money for targeted programs like education. The trends, though likely to be short-term, are to some degree tied to how much a state shut its economy down during the coronavirus and how quickly it reopened. Other factors included how much a state relied heavily on big-ticket lotteries like Powerball or offered online games.

MASS SHOOTING-TEXAS-NEW CHARGES

El Paso shooting suspect faces more federal charges

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The 21-year-old man accused of shooting scores of people in a Texas Walmart last summer is facing new federal hate crime and gun charges following the death of another person injured in the attack. A grand jury on Thursday returned a new indictment against Patrick Wood Crusius. He was already charged with 90 counts under hate crime and firearms laws for the shooting in El Paso. Authorities say was aimed at scaring Hispanics into leaving the United State. Crusius has plead not guilty to state capital murder charges, but does not have a trial date in either case.

TRANSGENDER KILLING DALLAS

Dallas man charged in fatal shooting of transgender woman

DALLAS (AP) — A 20-year-old Dallas man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black transgender woman. Angelo Walker was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $900,000 bond. Police say he's responsible for the death of 22-year-old Merci Richey. Richey was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in late June. Walker made an initial court appearance Thursday. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Richey's death follows a string of deadly attacks last year on transgender women in the North Texas city.

ENERGY PIPELINES

Setbacks hamper pipeline industry backed by Trump

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network in the past decade. But mounting political pressure and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt — even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipelines in the Midwest suffered courtroom blows this week and utilities in the Southeast cancelled plans for an $8 billion gas transmission line. Industry executives acknowledge their opponents have found some success in the courts, but say demand will rebound and pipelines are the safest way to move oil.

CORPUS CHRISTI-SELENA STATUE

Man planning Trump rally at Selena statue faces legal action

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Selena’s family is threatening to sue a man who put a Make America Great Again hat on the late singer’s statue in Texas and is planning to hold a rally there this weekend, alleging that he is illegally using Selena’s image for profit. Joe Michael Perez announced on his Facebook page he was organizing a Trump assembly at the statue in Corpus Christi on July 11, encouraging supporters to bring their flags and “Trump gear.” The family's cease and desist letter states that the political event “falsely implicates” that Quintanilla’s family endorses Trump. Though the letter states Perez has two days to comply with the order, he says he looks forward to continuing with the rally at the Selena statue on Saturday.

TRUMP-HISPANICS

Trump signs executive order as he courts Hispanic voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that creates a new advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans’ access to economic and educational opportunities. The effort comes as the president hopes to win a bigger share of the Latino vote than he did four years ago. Trump used the event to highlight how his administration had boosted employment among Hispanics prior to the coronavirus pandemic. But his attempt to court Latino voters ahead of the November election is complicated by his efforts to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and his work to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.