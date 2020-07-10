Local mom kicks up her heels, pops the cork after reaching unusual goal

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mom put on some high heels and kicked empty baby bottles in the air while she popped a bottle of champagne to celebrate the end of pumping breast milk for what she says will be the last time for her last child.

Speegleville mom Leigh-Ann Henson, mom of Heidi, 4, and Hayden, 9 months, posed for the celebratory pictures as her husband, Brian, took the photographs at the Waco Wetlands.

"When I had my son nine months ago I had two goals ," Leigh-Ann said "To pump for nine months and two to have enough frozen breast milk for him to make it until he was one, until I put him on whole milk and on July 2 I hit my goal."

As Leigh-Ann smiled for the pictures she had more than 3,000 ounces of frozen milk in her freezer in her garage.

It was no easy feat for the working mom of two.

"Oh, there were so many times I wanted to quit," she said.

Leigh-Ann wasn't planning for a professional photo shoot and almost didn't take any pictures to mark the occasion until Brian, who works at L-3Harris as a facilities engineer, encouraged her to do it.

She threw on a dress she already had at home, called her mom to babysit and went out to the Waco Wetlands with the family's camera in tow.

“I said ‘OK these are my ideas’ and I said ‘OK let’s do this champagne’ and he said ‘I thought we were going to drink it’ and I said ‘no I’m going to spew this all over the place.’”

And that’s what she died, kicking up empty bottles in excitement.

She smiled with her pump on her shoulder and even held up a stone heart made from her breast milk.

The picture of that unusual stone is actually the only reason she shared the photographs she intended only for Hayden's baby book.

She posted the picture holding the heart-shaped stone to the Facebook group where she purchased it called "The Made with Love Keepsakes Community" and the post instantly got more than 2,000 reactions from moms around the world.

Leigh-Ann, who works as a credit analyst at Lone Star Ag Credit, said it truly took a village to meet her goal between her office accommodating her with a private room for pumping, to her husband pulling all-nighters and her parents and in-laws helping out.

"I was pumping three times a day and when my mom would come I'd say 'okay here at the babies, I got to pump before I get online for work."

In addition to the pictures, Leigh-Ann bought a cookie cake to celebrate those who helped her cross the finish line.

"I always say 'hey we did this together," Leigh-Ann said.

"I got a cookie cake that said 'done saying I have to pump.' We all celebrated together because everybody had a job so everyone was very supportive."

Leigh-Ann said while this was her personal goal she thinks moms, no matter how they feed their children, deserve to be celebrated.

"Fed is best is a great saying. This was just for me," Leigh-Ann said.

“This was my goal. But my opinion doesn’t matter. Being a mom is tough and everyone who’s feeding their baby is doing the best they can and deserves to be celebrated.”

