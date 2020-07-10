Advertisement

Mission Waco receives donation of masks, sanitizers

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local charity organization, Mission Waco, received a donation of a thousand facemasks and bottles of hand sanitizer Wednesday. The donation came from Waco-based company Maskboyz. The company, created by Al Haskett in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, sells sports masks and accessories online.

“Maskboyz is all about protecting the communities that we love and we care about,” Haskett said.

Mission Waco continues to serve the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic-- a task the organization’s director of programs, Carlton Willis, said is especially challenging.

Willis said the organization will be handing the masks to its homeless clients to ensure they’re protected from the virus.

Haskett himself was once a client of Mission Waco. He said he visited the organization in 2011 to seek treatment for opioid addiction.

“Today, I’m giving back to the place that changed my life,” he said.

