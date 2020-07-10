Advertisement

NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) scores against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) scores against San Jose Sharks goaltender Martin Jones (31) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pro hockey’s return is potentially three weeks away and with it an assurance of labor peace through September 2026.

In separate votes announced Friday, the NHL board of governors and members of the NHL Players' Association ratified a return-to-play plan slated to have games begin in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, on Aug. 1.

The voting process also included both sides approving a four-year extension to the current collective bargaining agreement which provides the league a comprehensive path out of the economic challenges raised by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The agreements were tentatively agreed to on Monday and approved nearly four months to the day since the NHL halted its season with 189 games remaining.

Barring a setback, hockey is scheduled to resume with an expanded 24-team playoff format involving the top-12 teams in each of the Eastern and Western Conferences, beginning with a qualifying round and the first two rounds played in Canada. If all proceeds as planned, the Stanley Cup Final would begin in late September, and the 2020-21 season-opening in December.

The 24 teams can now plan to open training camps on Monday, which will also serve as a deadline for players to opt-out of competition without penalty. The teams are then scheduled to travel to their respective hub cities on July 26.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 28 minutes ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

National

Officials find body believed to be missing girl in Kan. Amber Alert

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

Health

State’s largest teacher group urges Texas officials to delay return to campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The state’s largest teachers group urged Texas officials Friday to delay the resumption of on-campus instruction until the COVID-19 curve flattens.

News

Troy: New stop signs installed at intersection where teen died

Updated: 1 hour ago
Stop signs were added to the intersection of Loves Blvd. and I-35 following the death of Raiden Garcia, 18.

Health

Area COVID-19 cases top 6,000, 3 more deaths reported in Central Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 6,000 Friday and three more deaths were reported including a man in his 20s.

Latest News

News

Central Texas mom celebrates end of 9 months of pumping milk

Updated: 1 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Army to conduct independent review of handling of case of slain Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The Army will commission an independent review of Fort Hood’s handling of the case of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared on April 22 and whose dismembered remains were later found near the Leon River.

News

Head-on collision leaves one Central Texas man dead, sends another to jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities are investigating a head-on crash that left one Central Texas man dead, a woman seriously injured and sent another man to jail.

Health

Dog is first animal in Texas diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
A dog is the first animal in Texas to be diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Health

Governor’s Warning: 2nd economic lock down looming if COVID-19 spread does not slow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Samuels
Abbott has repeated that warning multiple times in local television interviews this week.