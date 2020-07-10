Police investigate after beating of young man at local park goes viral

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after video of a young man being beaten at a local park goes viral on social media.

A Waco Police Department spokesman says the video, which shows several young women kicking and hitting a young man on the ground with their fists and sticks, was sent to them Thursday.

"We have been made aware of a video that has been circulating on social media of a fight that recently occurred in one of the City parks," investigators said on Facebook. "We appreciate all of the citizens of this community that came forward to make us aware of this incident."

The case has been assigned to detectives in Waco PD's Neighborhood Services Division, according to Ofc. Garen Bynum, the agency's public information officer.

He says they're trying to find out exactly when and where it was filmed, however, they believe it happened at Edmond Park.

Sources say the victim in the video may have had intellectual disabilities.

Additional videos posted online appear to show the aftermath of the victim being pepper-sprayed later on.

Anyone with information on the fight is asked to contact WPD Neighborhood Services at (254) 750-7500.

