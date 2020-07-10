State’s largest teacher group urges Texas officials to delay return to campus

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Association of Texas Professional Educators, the largest teachers group in the state, urged Texas officials Friday to delay the resumption of on-campus instruction until the COVID-19 curve flattens.

Texas reported nearly 9,800 new cases of the virus Thursday and 105 deaths, marking the first time the daily death toll has exceeded 100.

The ATPE House of Delegates, which crafts the organization’s legislative agenda, voted Thursday to take the action, which the ATPE announced Friday in a Facebook post.

“ATPE is made up of the voices of 100,000 educators statewide, and these educators have together chosen to make their voices heard to ensure the safety of their community in the midst of the global pandemic,” said Executive Director Shannon Holmes.

“All along, ATPE has said that Texas students, parents, and educators deserve to be safe and have a firm understanding of the steps being taken to provide a safe learning environment, and this vote by our members strongly reaffirms our stance.”

The organization wants the state to require districts to include educators and parents in planning for the resumption of in-classroom instruction, allocate funds for substitutes in the event of mandatory quarantine of district personnel and to waive requirements for administration of the 2020-2021 STAAR and Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System or TELPAS tests.

