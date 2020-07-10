Sur La Table closing 56 stores, seeking bankruptcy protection

SEATTLE (AP) — Cookware and kitchen chain Sur La Table is closing 56 of its 121 stores as it seeks bankruptcy protection, the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The privately held Seattle-based company says it has agreed to sell its remaining stores to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group following the bankruptcy procedure and store closures.

The post-sale company will also include its in-person and online cooking classes, and its e-commerce business.

Sur La Table had its start in Seattle’s Pike Place Market in 1972.

The following stores are closing or have already closed:

Alabama

The Summit at Birmingham - Birmingham

Arizona

Chandler

California

Santa Barbara

Carmel Plaza - Carmel

Santana Row - San Jose

Santa Clara Square - Santa Clara

Westwood Village - Los Angelea

San Francisco Center - San Francisco

Glendale

The Shops at River Park - Fresno

Plaza El Segundo - El Segundo

Pasadena

Corte Madera Town Center - Corte Madera

Union Street - San Francisco

La Jolla

Colorado

Cherry Creek North - Denver

Belmar - Lakewood

Connecticut

Shops at Farmington Valley - Canton

District of Columbia

Chevy Chase

Florida

Shops at Pembroke Gardens - Pembroke Pines

Downtown at the Gardens - Palm Beach

Georgia

Phipps Plaza - Atlanta

North Point - Alpharetta

Illinois

Oakbrook Center - Oak Brook

Northbrook Court - Northbrook

The Arboretum of South Barrington - Barrington

Louisiana

Perkins Rowe - Baton Rouge

Massachusetts

Copley Place - Boston

The Mall at Chestnut Hill - Chestnut HIll

Natick Collection - Natick

Burlington Mall - Burlington

Maryland

Towson Town Center - Towson

Michigan

The Mall at Partridge Creek - Clinton Township

Twelve Oaks - Novi

Minnesota

50 & France Shops - Edina

City Place Woodbury - Woodbury

Missouri

Country Club Plaza - Kansas City

North Carolina

Shops at Friendly Center - Greensboro

New Jersey

Garden State Plaza - Paramus

Quaker Bridge Mall - Lawrenceville

The Promenade at Sagemore - Marlton

Nevada

Fashion Show Mall - Las Vegas

New York

Upper East Side - New York City

Nanuet

Westchester Mall - White Plains

Smith Haven - Lake Grove

Ridge Hill - Yonkers

Oregon

Lake View Village - Lake Oswego

Bridgeport Village - Tigard

Pennsylvania

Southside Works - Pittsburgh

Rhode Island

Providence Place - Providence

Texas

Sugar Land Town Square - Sugar Land

Champions Forest Plaza - Houston

Baybrook - Friendswood

LakeSide Market - Plano

Virginia

Stony Point Fashion Park - Richmond

Wisconsin

Bayshore Town Center - Glendale

