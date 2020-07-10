Advertisement

Texas man planning Trump rally at Selena statue faces legal action

A Texas man is facing legal action after he announced he plans to hold a Trump rally at the site of a memorial for slain Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla.
A Texas man is facing legal action after he announced he plans to hold a Trump rally at the site of a memorial for slain Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Selena’s family is threatening to sue a man who put a Make America Great Again hat on the late singer’s statue in Texas and is planning to hold a rally there this weekend, alleging that he is illegally using Selena’s image for profit.

Joe Michael Perez announced on his Facebook page that he was organizing a Trump assembly at the statue in Corpus Christi on July 11, encouraging supporters to bring their flags and “Trump gear.”

The family’s letter states the “infringing” event is an unauthorized use and commercial exploitation of Selena Quintanilla’s name, image and likeness. The Quintanilla family is the exclusive owner of all rights of publicity.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times obtained a copy of the cease and desist letter, dated July 7, which states that the political event scheduled at the Selena statue “falsely implicates” that Quintanilla’s family endorses Trump.

“Without obtaining Quintanilla’s permission, you have unilaterally associated Selena’s brand and identity with Donald J. Trump, whose public statements, ideology, and political re-election campaign are neither endorsed by nor affiliated with Quintanilla in any manner,” according to the letter.

The planned Trump event also used the tagline “Bidi, Bidi, Trump, Trump” in a poster advertisement, which the family’s letter states “unlawfully engages in marketing, promotion, and exploitation” of Quintanilla merchandise. “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” was the title of Selena’s 1994 cumbia hit.

Perez told the newspaper Wednesday that he denies the allegations. Though the cease and desist letter states Perez has two days to comply with the order, he said he looks forward to continuing with the Trump assembly at the Selena statue on Saturday.

