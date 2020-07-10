Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina.
Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina.(WRAL/NBC)
By AP
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.

The storm was located 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.

Forecasters say Fay will experience slight strengthening into Friday before it weakens as the center moves inland.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Weather

Moderate algae bloom forecast for Lake Erie this summer

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By AP
The blob of pea-green algae that covers parts of Lake Erie is expected to be smaller this summer than a year ago.

Weather

Winds of change? Company looks at weather’s effect on ball

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By AP
The weather is important business in baseball.

Weather

Authorities: 1 dead after tornado hits western Minnesota

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By AP
Authorities say at least one powerful tornado damaged farms and left one person dead in western Minnesota as severe storms moved across parts of the Midwest.

7 Day Forecast

The Heat...is On...& It’s Not Going Anywhere, Anytime Soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

7 Day Forecast

Bye, Rain Chances And Hello, Heat!

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

CBP: Man from Mexico found ill from heat in Texas dies

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By AP
Officials say a 39-year-old man from Mexico has died after he was found unconscious from a heat-related illness on a South Texas roadside.

7 Day Forecast

Heat + Humidity Rule the Forecast

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

Rain Comes to an End & Heat/Humidity Take Over

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

7 Day Forecast

One More Day Of Rain Before Heat Cranks Up!

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Weather

Heat will stay stuck on extra high for July in most of US

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT
|
By AP
The United States is baking through an extra hot week and it's only going to get hotter. Meteorologists say temperatures will be stuck with above normal temperatures through July, if not longer.