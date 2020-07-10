Advertisement

Troy: New stop signs installed at intersection where teen died

A makeshift memorial (left) marks the scene of a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of Raiden Garcia, 18, of Troy. Family and friends are pressing for changes to make the intersection where the accident occurred safer. (Photo by Megan Vanselow/family photo)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Stop signs have been installed at the intersection of Loves Boulevard and I-35 service road in Troy. Raiden Garcia, 18, was killed at the intersection on May 31.

Authorities said Garcia was driving a 2013 Dodge four-door sedan west on Loves Boulevard when his car crashed with a 2004 Infiniti SUV driven by Joan Rivera of Temple that was southbound on the service road.

Troy Police Chief Gary Smith said in the past two years there have been about 30 crashes in the area.

“This is a fairly small community,” Smith said. “The location was pretty much common knowledge to the residents here.”

Garcia’s mother, Christine Mercer, had already lost her daughter, Katlyn Nicole Fowler, 17, in a one-vehicle crash at a different location. That crash killed Jon Kevin Lock, 16, of Temple, and left another teenage girl injured.

Mercer said Garcia’s death was different. She said a simple stop sign could have prevented it.

“Why did my son have to die to get something so simple fixed?”

Following Garcia’s death, Mercer worked with state representative Hugh Shine, R-Temple, to campaign for stop-signs to be placed at the intersection.

“If I didn’t demand them to fix this, somebody else would’ve lost their kid. Somebody else would have lost their mother or brother,” Mercer said.

The Texas Department of Transportation installed the all-way stop signs at the intersection weeks after Garcia’s death. Smith said there have been no crashes as the intersection since then.

