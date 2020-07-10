Advertisement

Two Texas officers shot, another struck, but spared by holster

Two Texas law enforcement officers were shot and another was struck, but was spared by his holster. (CNN VAN photo)(CNN VAN)
By AP
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Texas (AP) - Authorities in Texas says two law enforcement officers were shot and a third was nearly wounded when a suspect accused of threatening others opened fire.

The police chief of Reno says the shooting happened when officers responded to a home Thursday night in Parker County.

A Reno officer who was shot in the arm has non-life-threatening injuries.

A Parker County deputy who was also shot has been flown to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the deputy's injuries is unknown.

A fire at the home was extinguished early Friday, but the status of the shooter wasn't immediately known.

A bullet struck a second Reno officer’s stun gun holster, preventing him from being shot.

