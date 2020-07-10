Two Texas officers shot, another struck, but spared by holster

RENO, Texas (AP) - Authorities in Texas says two law enforcement officers were shot and a third was nearly wounded when a suspect accused of threatening others opened fire.

The police chief of Reno says the shooting happened when officers responded to a home Thursday night in Parker County.

A Reno officer who was shot in the arm has non-life-threatening injuries.

A Parker County deputy who was also shot has been flown to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the deputy's injuries is unknown.

A fire at the home was extinguished early Friday, but the status of the shooter wasn't immediately known.

A bullet struck a second Reno officer’s stun gun holster, preventing him from being shot.

