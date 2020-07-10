Winds of change? Company looks at weather’s effect on ball

CHICAGO (AP) - The weather is important business in baseball.

But what kind of business is still being decided.

Weather Applied Metrics has a contract with Marquee Sports Network to develop graphics that show the effect of the weather on the flight of balls for home games for the Chicago Cubs this summer, assuming there is a season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It supplied the same service for Red Sox broadcasts last year.

But it’s also heading into the third season of a deal with another major league team it declined to identify that decided to keep the information internal. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)