Woodway: Man snared in online teen sex sting charged

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man arrested after social media exchanges with a Woodway police investigator masquerading as a 16-year-old girl has been charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Woodway officers arrested Michael Williams, 38, of Waco, on Thursday at a motel in the Bellmead area.

He was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bond.

His name did not appear on the McLennan County Jail’s online roster Friday afternoon.

Williams, 38, is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Sexually explicit language was used in the social media communication and a request was made for nude images and a meeting, police said.

