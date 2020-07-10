Woodway: Man snared in online teen sex sting charged
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man arrested after social media exchanges with a Woodway police investigator masquerading as a 16-year-old girl has been charged with online solicitation of a minor.
Woodway officers arrested Michael Williams, 38, of Waco, on Thursday at a motel in the Bellmead area.
He was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bond.
His name did not appear on the McLennan County Jail’s online roster Friday afternoon.
Sexually explicit language was used in the social media communication and a request was made for nude images and a meeting, police said.
