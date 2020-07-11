Advertisement

A Chapman will continue to run University's soccer program

Mike and Kyle Chapman pictured with other members of their family.
Mike and Kyle Chapman pictured with other members of their family.(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - University High School has a new soccer coach, Kyle Chapman. His brother, Mike Chapman, led the program for 26 years before his death in January.

Mike Chapman died at 58 years old. He collapsed by the school's field house following a soccer game.

"He died doing what he truly loved to do. Not many people can say that," said Kyle Chapman.

His brother Kyle took over as the interim soccer coach for the remainder of the season, which he says helped with the healing process.

"I mean, we lost Mike so quick and just being able to continue the routine I think not only was it good for University.I know it was great for my family," said Kyle Chapman.

Kyle previously coached football and baseball at University High School. Officially becoming the head boys soccer is a new and important role for him.

"I had a good friend of mine that I coached with say, a good coach can coach anything but you have the opportunity to continue your brother's legacy and that's important," added Kyle.

The legacy of Mike Chapman includes running a program with a big emphasis on community service.Continuing those efforts is included in Kyle's plan as the head coach.

“I want it to be like nothing changed. Its like he’s looking down still running this but running it through me,” said Kyle.

