Comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show

NASA's Bob Behnken shared a spectacular photo of the comet on social media late Thursday, showing central Asia in the background and the space station in the foreground.(Bob Behnken/NASA/Twitter)
By AP
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail.

Comet Neowise was spotted by the NASA space telescope bearing that name in March.

The celestial snowball swept within Mercury's orbit a week ago. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail.

NASA says the comet is about 3 miles across.

It will be visible until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

