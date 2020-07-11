Advertisement

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey

By AP
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy, lashing rain that closed beaches and flooded shore town streets.

The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

That’s down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches of rain.

The storm made landfall along the coast of New Jersey about 10 miles northeast of Atlantic City.

