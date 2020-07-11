Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star slugger Joey Gallo has worked out with the Texas Rangers for the first time during their summer camp. Gallo was cleared and at workouts Friday after missing the first week following positive tests for coronavirus. The 26-year-old outfielder said he never felt any symptoms but had two positive tests that sandwiched a negative result during intake testing. His return to the field comes two weeks before the scheduled start of the season against Colorado. He had 22 homers in 70 games and made his first All-Star appearance last year before wrist surgery ended his season.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Longtime Dallas Stars executive Jim Lites is moving from his role as CEO to chairman. The move will lessen his day-to-day duties with the NHL team. The Stars say Brad Alberts, their president since March 2018, will remain in that role while adding the CEO title and responsibilities as well. Lites had two previous stints with the Stars since 1993 before returning in 2011 as president and CEO after Tom Gaglardi bought the team. Lites was also the team president when the Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999 and went back in the championship series the following season.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — As bull riders attempted to hang on for eight seconds Friday night, they were encouraged by something they hadn’t heard in months _ the cheers of a crowd. A little more than a thousand fans were on hand in a 9,000-seat arena in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to watch one of the first indoor professional sporting events since the coronavirus pandemic began. Professional Bull Riders welcomed just over a thousand people to cheer the culmination of a month-long competition that until Friday has played out before silent stands