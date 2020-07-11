Advertisement

McLennen County records it 16th death due to Covid-19

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District was notified of another death reported from COVID-19 on Saturday.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District was notified of another death reported from COVID-19 on Saturday.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District released a today that person died from Covid-19 another fatality today as a result of Covid -19 in McLennan County.

“The patient was a 93-year-old, white female who died at a local hospital this morning,” says Larry W. Holze, Director of Municipal Information says,

To date there has been a total of 16 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

Holze said , “The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County and we encourage residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread. COVID-19 affects every sector of our community.

We call on all our community to keep the family in their prayers and respect their privacy.”

