Ohio County man arrested for several counts of sexual abuse with minor under 12-years-old

The investigation revealed that a convicted sex offender, Steven Hearld, had sexually abused a juvenile under the age of 12 in the later months of 2019.
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In January of 2020, detectives of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a victim less than 12 years of age.

The investigation revealed that a convicted sex offender, 45-year-old Steven Hearld, had sexually abused a juvenile under the age of 12 in the later months of 2019. The Ohio County Grand Jury met in June and Hearld was indicted.

Hearld was arrested on Wednesday July, 8, on the Warrant on Indictment and taken to the Ohio County Detention Center for the following:

Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim U/12 Years of Age – 3 counts

Persistent Felony Offender I

Hearld’s bond is set at $100,000 cash.

His arraignment is set for July 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

