Advertisement

Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple

A couple in front of their mansion pointed guns at protesters walking past in St. Louis on Sunday.
A couple in front of their mansion pointed guns at protesters walking past in St. Louis on Sunday.
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention, their attorney confirmed Saturday.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are personal injury lawyers, were caught on video brandishing guns as demonstrators walked past their Renaissance palazzo-style home on June 28 while headed to protest outside of the mayor's home nearby. The video showed Mark McCloskey, 61, wielding a long-barreled gun and Patricia McCloskey, 63 standing next to him waving a handgun.

Joel Schwartz, the couple's lawyer, said a search warrant was served Friday evening and that the gun Mark McCloskey was holding in the video was seized. Schwartz told The Associated Press that arrangements have been made to turn over to authorities on Saturday the gun that Patricia McCloskey had been holding, adding that her gun was inoperable at the time of the protest and still is.

The couple has not been charged, and Schwartz said charges against them would be “absolutely, positively unmerited.”

“A search warrant being executed is clear indication of what the circuit attorney’s intentions are. Beyond that, I can’t comment,” Schwartz said.

Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, who is St. Louis’ top prosecutor, issued a statement after the June 28 incident in which she said she was “alarmed” by what happened and that “any attempt to chill (the right to peacefully protest) through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.” Calls to Gardner’s office on Saturday ran unanswered.

Schwartz said that under Missouri law, people who are in reasonable apprehension or fear have the right to take necessary steps to defend themselves.

“In this particular situation, people not only broke the law and trespassed on private property, but they committed property damage,” Schwartz said, adding that a St. Louis business was burned down and a retired police captain was killed in the week leading up to the confrontation.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Saturday that public records and interviews show the McCloskeys are almost always in conflict with others, typically over control of private property.

They filed a lawsuit in 1988 to obtain their house, a castle built for Adolphus Busch’s daughter and her husband in the early 20th century. At the McCloskeys’ property in Franklin County, they have sued neighbors for making changes to a gravel road and twice evicted tenants from a modular home on their property.

Mark McCloskey sued a former employer for wrongful termination and his sister, father and his father’s caretaker for defamation.

The McCloskeys and the trustees of Portland Place, the tony private street in a St. Louis historic district where they live, have been involved in a three-year legal dispute over a small piece of land in the neighborhood. The McCloskeys claim they own it, but the trustees say it belongs to the neighborhood.

Mark McCloskey said in an affidavit that he has defended the patch previously by pointing a gun at a neighbor who tried to cut through it.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

VIDEO: Pistons’ onetime home, the Palace of Auburn Hills, torn down

Updated: 57 minutes ago
One of Michigan's most beloved sports and entertainment venues was turned into rubble on Saturday with a series of controlled explosions.

National

Palace of Auburn Hills imploded

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
One of Michigan's most beloved sports and entertainment venues was turned into rubble on Saturday with a series of controlled explosions.

National

Fire destroys much of 249-year-old church in California

Updated: 1 hours ago
A fire early Saturday destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of a California church that was undergoing renovation to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration.

News

Seven suspects arrested in Troy, allegedly for car burglary

Updated: 3 hours ago
Troy Police say they arrested seven suspects Saturday night, allegedly for burglarizing cars and fleeing from police in the Settler Point subdivision which is located in Troy, Texas.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

News

A singular figure in Texas’ coronavirus response, Gov. Greg Abbott leads a state headed in an alarming direction

Updated: 3 hours ago
Four months of unprecedented emergency have forced the cautious, measured governor into a leadership test like no other. While he has steered the state through major crises before — Hurricane Harvey, multiple mass shootings — no other has required the sustained, high-stakes decision-making that this one has, leaving Abbott with countless, constant choices that have immediate impact on millions of Texans. Abbott is leaning hard on his executive power and a small circle of advisers as the biennial Legislature remains on the sidelines.

National

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
The impact has already been felt by families who lost kin — and by the health care workers who tried to save them.

National

Pandemic leads 7-Eleven to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11

Updated: 3 hours ago
7-Eleven has been giving away its slushy beverage to all customers for nearly 20 years on July 11.

Alert Bar

McLennan County records it 16th death due to Covid-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District released a today that person died from Covid-19 another fatality toady as a result of Covid -19 in McLennan County.

Coronavirus

Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 6 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.