SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey voices concern over football season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey appeared on ESPN Radio with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee Saturday to discuss the upcoming football season. Sankey admitted “We are running out of time to correct and get things right” and his concerns for starting the season during this pandemic are “high to very high.”

Yep...that’s exactly what I said...and have been saying. I want to provide the opportunity for college athletics to be part of the fall, but we need to all consider our behavior to make possible what right now appears very difficult. “The direct reality is not good...” https://t.co/z3pHGeMIa9 — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) July 11, 2020

Sankey’s interview followed the Pac-12 and Big 10′s announcements of going to a conference-only schedule for fall sports.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.