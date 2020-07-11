Advertisement

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey voices concern over football season

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch NCAA college basketball games in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn., starting Thursday. The Southeastern Conference joined the rest of the Power Five leagues and announced that only family and essential personnel would attend its men's and women's tournament basketball games. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey appeared on ESPN Radio with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee Saturday to discuss the upcoming football season. Sankey admitted “We are running out of time to correct and get things right” and his concerns for starting the season during this pandemic are “high to very high.”

Sankey’s interview followed the Pac-12 and Big 10′s announcements of going to a conference-only schedule for fall sports.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

