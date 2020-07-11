Seven suspects arrested in Troy, allegedly for car burglary

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Troy Police say they arrested seven suspects Saturday night, allegedly for burglarizing cars and fleeing from police in the Settler Point subdivision which is located in Troy, Texas.

The Troy Police Facebook page posted a request for residents in the Settler Point subdivision, “please review any video you may have to see if your system recorded any of these people as they burglarized cars or fled from the police.”

Additionally, if you have any video of interest, please contact police.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.