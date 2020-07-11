Central Texas Police re-open I-35 after investigation of fatal single motorcycle accident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The shut-down of I-35 near West Nugent Avenue in Temple early Saturday morning has been re-opened after Temple Police finish their investigation of a fatal single motorcycle accident.

Temple Police say, “The incident involved a single motorcycle. It is believed the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the vehicle. The male driver has yet to be identified. "

No additional details are available at this time.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.