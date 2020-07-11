Advertisement

Upcoming Heat Will Likely Extend Heat Advisory Into The Work Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Triple-digits will stay with us through early evening alongside sunny skies. We’ll finally dip below 100° by sunset, but the Heat Index won’t dip below 100° until after 9pm, so have easy ways to cool off this evening! Temperatures dip to the upper 70′s to start your Sunday, and then we’re back at it with highs a little over 100° in the afternoon. However, the Heat Index will be in the triple-digits by midday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area until Sunday 8pm, but will likely extend into the work week as the triple-digits don’t look to go away anytime soon. Even if you’re lucky enough to stay below 100° later on next week, you’ll still be seeing triple-digits heat indices as the humidity will linger next week as well. However, there is a slight chance we could get a spotty shower next weekend.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

