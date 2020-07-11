Wall Street rallies as optimism returns to cap erratic week

NEW YORK (AP) - Optimism returned to Wall Street on Friday, and stocks rallied to cap a shaky week dogged by worries that rising coronavirus counts may halt the economy’s recent upswing.

The S&P 500 climbed 1%, and the biggest gains came from cruise ship operators, airlines, banks and other companies that most need the economy to continue to reopen and strengthen.

After starting Friday with modest drops, stocks and Treasury yields erased their declines to drive higher.

In a signal of rising expectations for the economy, the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose more than the rest of the market, up 1.7%.

