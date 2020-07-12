Advertisement

City of Waco Asking for Mask Donations

By Robyn Geske
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco once again put out a plea for homemade mask donations.

They asked anyone sewing them who would like to donate to frontline workers to visit www.covidwaco.com, and click on the “donate” link.

That way, they say, any donated materials can be delivered to the organizations with the most urgent need.

Donation Coordinator, for the Waco/McLennan County Emergency Operations Center reminded everyone of the importance of wearing a face covering when out and about. In a recent interview, she said, “These masks are not made for us to protect ourselves from this virus out there. These masks are for us to protect our neighbors, our friends, our kids. Our grandmas and our grandpas.”

City officials have even included a “how to” link for those needing a little bit of instruction on how to make a mask yourself.

More information can be found here.

