Heat Advisory Through Monday Could Be Extended Again

It’ll be another hot one across the area with highs pushing 105° for some this afternoon, and stay there through early evening. We’ll dip below 100° by sunset, but the Heat Index won’t dip below 100° until after 9pm, so have easy ways to cool off this evening! Temperatures dip to the upper 70′s to start your Sunday, and then we’re back at it with highs a little over 100° in the afternoon. However, the Heat Index will be in the triple-digits by midday.

The Heat Advisory has been extended through Monday at 8pm, but could extend further as the triple-digits don’t look to go away anytime soon. Even if you’re lucky enough to stay below 100° later on next week, you’ll still be seeing triple-digits heat indices as the humidity will linger next week as well. However, there is a slight chance we could get a spotty shower next weekend.

