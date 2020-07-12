Advertisement

HOT Conditions Heading Into The Work Week with High Heat Indices

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’ll be VERY HOT going through this evening as temperatures will be at or above 100° until a little after 7pm. Also, the Heat Index won’t drop below 100° until a little after 9pm. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our area until Monday evening, but will likely be extended into Tuesday. We also have an Excessive Heat Warning for San Saba county as temperatures out west are able to easily heat up over 100° due to the drier air.

Triple-digit temperatures and heat index values will be the norm going through the week, and unfortunately no rain chances are in sight. However, we look to have lower humidity by the end of the work week which will keep the Heat Index lower.

