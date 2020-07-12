Temple: Memorial held for hit-and-run victim

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Veteran killed in a hit-and-run was honored by family and friends during a memorial service at Feed My Sheep in Temple Saturday afternoon.

Sean Eggleston, a Navy veteran, was riding his bicycle in the early morning hours of July 5th. According to police, he was struck and killed by a driver in a white SUV that later drove away.

No arrests have been made.

Since his death, friends and family members have been calling for the person responsible to turn themselves in.

“Ultimately, he didn’t deserve what happened to him,” said Oliver Young.

“I pray that justice is served and the person that should come forward doesn’t sleep at night until they admit what they’ve done.”

Sean’s twin-brother, Jason, couldn’t hold himself back when sharing memories of him.

“It was me and my brother against the world and the world won,” he said.

“When my son was a baby, he’d come over and help take care of him. He’s been here for a long time.”

Sean Eggleston was a U.S. Navy veteran and had lived in Central Texas since 2010. (Courtesy Photo)

As the music played, others who knew Eggleston shared stories of how he would ride and fix bicycles, play with dogs and take care of his nephew.

While Jason says he’ll always cherish those memories, he said he’ll be moving with his family back to New York for a fresh start.

“Everything reminds me of him,” he said.

“I can’t be here anymore. I hope I can find something better in New York. My son’s in New York, so I’ll try to do better for him and for Sean.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.