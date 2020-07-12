Advertisement

Temple: Memorial held for hit-and-run victim

A Central Texas Veteran killed in a hit-and-run was honored by family and friends during a memorial service at Feed My Sheep in Temple Saturday afternoon.
A Central Texas Veteran killed in a hit-and-run was honored by family and friends during a memorial service at Feed My Sheep in Temple Saturday afternoon.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Veteran killed in a hit-and-run was honored by family and friends during a memorial service at Feed My Sheep in Temple Saturday afternoon.

Sean Eggleston, a Navy veteran, was riding his bicycle in the early morning hours of July 5th. According to police, he was struck and killed by a driver in a white SUV that later drove away.

No arrests have been made.

Since his death, friends and family members have been calling for the person responsible to turn themselves in.

“Ultimately, he didn’t deserve what happened to him,” said Oliver Young.

“I pray that justice is served and the person that should come forward doesn’t sleep at night until they admit what they’ve done.”

Sean’s twin-brother, Jason, couldn’t hold himself back when sharing memories of him.

“It was me and my brother against the world and the world won,” he said.

“When my son was a baby, he’d come over and help take care of him. He’s been here for a long time.”

Sean Eggleston was a U.S. Navy veteran and had lived in Central Texas since 2010.
Sean Eggleston was a U.S. Navy veteran and had lived in Central Texas since 2010.(Courtesy Photo)

As the music played, others who knew Eggleston shared stories of how he would ride and fix bicycles, play with dogs and take care of his nephew.

While Jason says he’ll always cherish those memories, he said he’ll be moving with his family back to New York for a fresh start.

“Everything reminds me of him,” he said.

“I can’t be here anymore. I hope I can find something better in New York. My son’s in New York, so I’ll try to do better for him and for Sean.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Seven suspects arrested in Troy, allegedly for car burglary

Updated: 7 hours ago
Troy Police say they arrested seven suspects Saturday night, allegedly for burglarizing cars and fleeing from police in the Settler Point subdivision which is located in Troy, Texas.

News

A singular figure in Texas’ coronavirus response, Gov. Greg Abbott leads a state headed in an alarming direction

Updated: 8 hours ago
Four months of unprecedented emergency have forced the cautious, measured governor into a leadership test like no other. While he has steered the state through major crises before — Hurricane Harvey, multiple mass shootings — no other has required the sustained, high-stakes decision-making that this one has, leaving Abbott with countless, constant choices that have immediate impact on millions of Texans. Abbott is leaning hard on his executive power and a small circle of advisers as the biennial Legislature remains on the sidelines.

Alert Bar

McLennan County records it 16th death due to Covid-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District released a today that person died from Covid-19 another fatality toady as a result of Covid -19 in McLennan County.

News

Central Texas Police re-open I-35 after investigation of fatal single motorcycle accident

Updated: 11 hours ago
Temple Police say, “The incident involved a single motorcycle. It is believed the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the vehicle. The male driver has yet to be identified. "

Latest News

News

From strolling to patrolling: Dog walkers in local city now helping police fight crime

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A new program in Hewitt is putting policing in the hands of dog walkers to help keep the city's neighborhoods safe.

Health

State’s largest teacher group urges Texas officials to delay return to campus

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Drake Lawson
The state’s largest teachers group urged Texas officials Friday to delay the resumption of on-campus instruction until the COVID-19 curve flattens.

News

Troy: New stop signs installed at intersection where teen died

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
Stop signs were added to the intersection of Loves Blvd. and I-35 following the death of Raiden Garcia, 18.

Health

Area COVID-19 cases top 6,000, 3 more deaths reported in Central Texas

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Staff
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose to more than 6,000 Friday and three more deaths were reported including a man in his 20s.

News

Central Texas mom celebrates end of 9 months of pumping milk

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Trump on Guillen Murder: ‘It was horrible. Absolutely horrible.’

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Hamilton
The Army will commission an independent review of Fort Hood’s handling of the case of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared on April 22 and whose dismembered remains were later found near the Leon River.