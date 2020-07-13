Actress Naya Rivera, who rose to fame in ‘Glee,’ dies at 33

NEW YORK (AP) - Naya Rivera, a singer and actress who played a cheerleader on the hit TV musical comedy “Glee,” has been found dead at a Southern California lake.

Ventura County sheriff’s officials confirmed Monday that the body found floating in Lake Piru earlier Monday was the 33-year-old actress.

Rivera began acting at a young age but rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.

She is survived by her parents, a younger brother and sister, and her 4-year-old son.

After the show, Rivera sought success in film and music, making her feature film debut in 2014′s “At the Devil’s Door,” and released the single “Sorry” in 2013.

