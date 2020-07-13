Bad weather may delay 1st UAE Mars mission on Japan rocket

TOKYO (AP) - Final preparations for the launch from Japan of the United Arab Emirates’ first Mars mission are underway, but there is a chance of a delay because of bad weather.

The liftoff of the Mars orbiter named Amal, or Hope, on a Japanese H-IIA rocket is scheduled for early Wednesday from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center.

It would be the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

Launch officials say a final decision will be made Tuesday before the roll out of the rocket.

Hope is set to reach Mars in 2021 to study the planet's atmosphere.