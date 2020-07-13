Advertisement

Bad weather may delay 1st UAE Mars mission on Japan rocket

Final preparations for the launch from Japan of the United Arab Emirates' first Mars mission are underway, but there is a chance of a delay because of bad weather.
Final preparations for the launch from Japan of the United Arab Emirates’ first Mars mission are underway, but there is a chance of a delay because of bad weather. (File)(WCAX)
By AP
Published: Jul. 13, 2020
TOKYO (AP) - Final preparations for the launch from Japan of the United Arab Emirates’ first Mars mission are underway, but there is a chance of a delay because of bad weather.

The liftoff of the Mars orbiter named Amal, or Hope, on a Japanese H-IIA rocket is scheduled for early Wednesday from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center.

It would be the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

Launch officials say a final decision will be made Tuesday before the roll out of the rocket.

Hope is set to reach Mars in 2021 to study the planet’s atmosphere. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

