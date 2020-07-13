Advertisement

Baylor scraps plans for in-person graduation ceremony

Baylor University Monday canceled an in-person ceremony planned for August honoring May and August graduates. (Baylor University photo/file)(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University Monday canceled an in-person ceremony next month honoring May and August graduates.

The university earlier announced it would host the in-person ceremony on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, but said Monday it will instead provide a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15 on Facebook Live to honor May and August graduates because of a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“Celebrating our graduates in person would have been a wonderful symbol of their resilience and our deep love and appreciation for them,” Baylor President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone said.

“Our commencement planning team had been working diligently to create a safe, socially distanced ceremony in Baylor’s McLane Stadium, but now is not a time to be led by our hearts,” she said.

“Even with the best planning that followed all of the guidance from the CDC, state officials and our local public health experts, the risk is much too great. We must do the responsible thing and make the decision that protects the health and well-being of our students, their families, loved ones and friends, and our local community.”

May and August graduates will be invited to participate in a future ceremony.

Baylor has also canceled its traditional December commencement after revising the fall calendar to end on-campus instruction before Thanksgiving.

The announcement doesn’t affect Baylor Law School commencement plans.

The law school will have two small ceremonies for graduates only in Waco Hall.

Waco-McLennan County Health District officials reported a total of 115 new cases over the weekend, boosting the county’s total case count to 2,557, but said not all testing data were available.

The virus has claimed 17 lives in the county.

