Bond set for Central Texas man charged in deadly crash

Jacob Allen Smith, 27, remained in the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of $175,000 (Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Bond has been set for a Bell County man facing multiple charges after an accident outside of Belton that left another man dead and a woman seriously injured.

Jacob Allen Smith, 27, remained in the Bell County Jail Monday in lieu of $175,000 bond facing a list of possible charges including intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, failure to stop and render aid/seriously bodily injury, and failure to stop and render aid/death, authorities said.

James Sexton, 42, of Belton, died at the scene of the head-on crash, which was reported at around 8:40 p.m. last Thursday on Sparta Road one mile east of Belton.

A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Mercury suffered incapacitating injuries in the crash.

She was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Her name was not released.

Sexton was northbound on Sparta Road in a 2008 Mercury Sedan when Smith, who was southbound in a 2011 Ford F-150, attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.

The pickup collided head-on with Sexton's car, he said.

“Smith fled the scene after the collision and was later apprehended by law enforcement,” Washko said.

