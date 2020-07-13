Advertisement

Conservative Polish president wins 2nd term after tight race

Conservative Polish President Andrzej Duda has narrowly won a second five-year term in a bitterly fought runoff election. (File)
By AP
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Conservative Polish President Andrzej Duda has narrowly won a second five-year term in a bitterly fought runoff election.

A nearly complete count shows Duda received 51.21% of the vote to defeat liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

The close election reflected the deep divisions in the European Union nation.

It follows a campaign dominated by issues of culture in which the government, state media and the influential Roman Catholic Church all mobilized in support of Duda.

The campaign had homophobic and anti-Semitic overtones. Trzaskowski thanked his voters on Twitter and congratulated Duda, expressing hope that his second term would be “really different” from the first. (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,

