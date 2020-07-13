Court refuses to order Houston to host Texas GOP gathering

HOUSTON (AP) - The Texas Supreme Court has upheld Houston’s refusal to allow the state Republican convention to hold in-person events in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The court on Monday dismissed an appeal of a state district judge’s denial of a temporary restraining order sought by the state Republican Party.

The state GOP convention was scheduled to begin Thursday at Houston’s downtown convention center.

Houston’s Democratic mayor, Sylvester Turner, said last week that he had directed city lawyers to terminate the contract because he believed the event could not be held safely.

He denied his decision was politically motivated.

Top officials in Houston, meanwhile, are calling for the city to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate the onslaught of patients sick with the new coronavirus.

Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo say a stay-at-home order is needed to cope with the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Both are Democrats.

Hidalgo said Sunday that a stay-at-home order is needed “until the hospitalization curve comes down.”

But the decision over a lockdown rests with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

He has so far resisted this step, saying it should be a last resort.

