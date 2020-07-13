Advertisement

Court refuses to order Houston to host Texas GOP gathering

The Texas Supreme Court has upheld Houston’s refusal to allow the state Republican convention to hold in-person events in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic. a (File)
The Texas Supreme Court has upheld Houston’s refusal to allow the state Republican convention to hold in-person events in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic. a (File)(KBTX)
By AP
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - The Texas Supreme Court has upheld Houston’s refusal to allow the state Republican convention to hold in-person events in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The court on Monday dismissed an appeal of a state district judge’s denial of a temporary restraining order sought by the state Republican Party.

The state GOP convention was scheduled to begin Thursday at Houston’s downtown convention center.

Houston’s Democratic mayor, Sylvester Turner, said last week that he had directed city lawyers to terminate the contract because he believed the event could not be held safely.

He denied his decision was politically motivated.

Top officials in Houston, meanwhile, are calling for the city to lock back down as area hospitals strain to accommodate the onslaught of patients sick with the new coronavirus.

Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo say a stay-at-home order is needed to cope with the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Both are Democrats.

Hidalgo said Sunday that a stay-at-home order is needed “until the hospitalization curve comes down.”

But the decision over a lockdown rests with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

He has so far resisted this step, saying it should be a last resort.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By AP
President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone.

Politics

Trump postpones New Hampshire rally because of tropical storm

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
President Donald Trump is postponing his planned rally Saturday in New Hampshire citing a tropical storm threatening parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England.

Politics

Judge refuses to order Houston to allow Texas GOP convention

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT
|
By AP
A state judge declined on Thursday to reverse Houston’s decision to cancel the Texas Republican convention’s in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump team distortions on Biden and police

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT
|
By Hope Yen
President Donald Trump's campaign team is misrepresenting Democratic rival Joe Biden's stance on improving police practices following George Floyd's death.

Politics

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
By AP
President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, has been returned to federal prison.

Politics

AP Explains: Public won’t see Trump’s tax documents for now

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By AP
Two Supreme Court rulings will keep President Donald Trump’s tax returns, banking records and other financial documents out of the public eye for the time being.

Politics

Supreme Court gives NY prosecutor a landmark legal victory

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By AP
A New York state prosecutor was a clear winner when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump's tax records could be turned over someday to a grand jury and possibly, Congress.

Politics

In risky bid, Trump stokes racial rancor to motivate voters

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
|
By AP
President Donald Trump is accelerating his use of racially divisive rhetoric and he’s seizing on America’s racial tensions as a reelection weapon.

Politics

Supreme Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By AP
The Supreme Court has upheld Trump administration rules allowing some employers to refuse to provide free contraceptive coverage on religious grounds.