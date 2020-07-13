COVID-19 claims two more lives in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in McLennan County.

A 65-year-old white man died Monday morning in a local hospital and a 73-year-old white man died Monday morning at his home.

The deaths were the 18th and 19th in the county linked to the virus.

McLennan County reported two deaths from the virus over the weekend.

A 93-year-old white woman died Saturday morning at a local hospital and a 42-year-old black woman died Sunday morning at a local hospital.

Health officials reported a total of 115 new cases over the weekend, boosting the county’s total case count to 2,557, but said not all testing data were available.

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 101 new cases of the virus on Monday boosting the total to 2,658, 2,213 of which are active.

A total of 201 new cases were confirmed over the weekend.

Sixty four patients were hospitalized Monday, 10 of them on ventilators

Fifty four of the 64 are McLennan County residents.

A total of 426 patients have recovered.

Of the most recent cases, seven involve residents who are 10 are younger; seven involve residents ranging in age from 11 to 19; 20 involve residents in their 20s; 11 involve residents in their 30s; 10 involve residents in their 40s; 10 involve residents in their 50s and 36 involve residents who are 60 or older.

The total number of case in Bell County rose to 2,137 Monday.

“We can still see cases being driven by those under 60 with the 20-29 demographic, in particular, making up 24.5% of all cases,” Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

The total includes 11 residents and 101 employees of the Indian Oaks Living Center at 415 Indian Oaks Dr. in Harker Heights, Robison-Chadwell said.

Forty nine people diagnosed with the virus have now died in Central Texas including 14 in Bell County, four in Coryell County, one in Hamilton County, two in Hill County, one in Limestone County, 19 in McLennan County, one in Milam County, and seven in Navarro County.

