Coworkers don’t forget birthday of popular H-E-B employee sidelined by pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) A beloved H-E-B worker of nearly 25 years who has been unable to go to work since March because his Down syndrome puts him in a high risk category for COVID-19 got all the love Monday from the grocery store chain as he celebrated his 45th birthday.

Coworkers of Clint Lewis, a sacker at the South Valley Mills Drive store in Waco, took time Monday to record a video wishing him a big “happy birthday” and sent many cards as well.

"Hi Clint! It's your favorite person! Guess what? It's your birthday! It's your birthday! Happy Birthday!" employee Beverly said.

Three deli workers echoed the sentiment from behind their masks.

"Happy Birthday Clint!" they said in unison.

This is Clint's 24th year with HEB.

He started as a sacker as a 21-year-old at the H-E-B by Floyd Casey Stadium.

When it closed, he moved to the location by I-35.

While the location changed, one thing hasn't and that's Clint's dedication to his work and serving the community.

"Clint has a hardworking mentality. His 24 years of service has inspired and motivated partners to be better," said H-E-B Manager Michael Blase.

Clint is the son of former McLennan County Judge Jim Lewis and his wife Cynthia, but since 1995, in an effort to have a little more independence as he became an adult, Clint moved in with Kristen and Tom Hill whose family, including their three kids, have taken Clint in as one of their own.

Over the last 25 years, Clint's lived either next door to the Hill family or under the same roof and for the past two years it's been in the same home.

The Hills help Clint day in and day out often taking him to and from his work at HEB.

"It's been a very tough time for Clint," Tom said.

"But H-E-B has been wonderful and will do anything for Clint."

"We are thankful to H-E-B because they've been a great employer for him, over this whole COVID he's continued to get paid," Kristen added.

Clint has been spending his unexpected free time doing puzzles and singing.

The Hills even made him “head of the household” so he gets to enjoy some additional job responsibilities.

But above, all, Tom and Kristen say Clint is passing the difficult time doing what he does best; helping others.

"Tell me something good about this man, it's so easy," Tom said.

"During all this time of the pandemic, Clint has been proactive in ways to help others. He doesn't think about himself."

Instead of helping elderly folks to their cars with groceries, Clint is helping elderly neighbors including Janice Hill and Lynne and Chuck Mulliner.

"Clint is such a help. He brings in my groceries whenever I need it. Because I move so slowly he had them all refrigerated and frozen by the time I got in the house," Janice Hill said.

"Clint is sometimes kind of quiet but a lot of times he'll let you know that he really cares about you and he'll come up and give you a big hug," Chuck Mulliner said.

“Clint has adopted us as his extra set of grandparents and we so appreciate this,” Lynne Mulliner added.

Clint is also a longtime equipment manager for the Baylor football team, but his role there is also uncertain as the pandemic stretches on.

No matter what happens in these complicated times, the birthday boy has a simple message for his H-E-B family as he eagerly awaits his grocery store return.

“I just miss them,” he said.

