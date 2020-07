WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a man shot dead in a home early Monday morning.

Police say they were sent to the 2601 block of Sanger Ave. just before 5:30 Monday morning.

When they arrived on scene police say they found one man shot dead in an apartment.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waco Police are still investigating.

