Advertisement

Eleven more Baylor student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Positive cases now at 37 across all fall sports
Baylor Athletics Logo
Baylor Athletics Logo(Baylor Athletics)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Baylor continues to onboard student-athletes ahead of the fall semester, ongoing testing for COVID-19 continues, 11 more student athletes across fall all sports have tested positive. Baylor will be releasing a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.

Below are the test results and statement sent in the weekly press release:

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of July 13, 2020

  • Positive cases = 37
  • Active cases = 16
  • Symptomatic cases = 6
  • Asymptomatic cases = 10
  • New cases since last week (7/6) = 11*
  • Total number of cases being monitored = 13*

* - New cases are from multiple sports and not all are currently in Waco.

** - This number includes primary contacts.

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Terrel Bernard named to 2020 Bednarik Award Watch List

Updated: 3 hours ago
Baylor junior linebacker Terrel Bernard has been named to the watch list for the 26th annual Chuck Bednarik Award presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club.

Sports

Rockets’ Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: 5 hours ago
Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets says he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.

Sports

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey voices concern over football season

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey appeared on ESPN Radio with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee Saturday to discuss the upcoming football season. Sankey admitted “We are running out of time to correct and get things right” and his concerns for the starting the season during this pandemic are “high to very high.”

Sports

Waco ISD names Kyle Chapman University's new soccer coach

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT

Latest News

Sports

A Chapman will continue to run University’s soccer program

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
University High School has a new soccer coach, Kyle Chapman. His brother, Mike Chapman, led the program for 26 years before his death in January.

Sports

Baylor coach officiates player's wedding

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT

Sports

Baylor coach officiates player’s wedding

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
On Sunday, Baylor football's associate head coach, Joey McGuire took on a new role. He officiated the wedding of a former player.

Sports

Jason Smith

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT

Sports

Former Baylor, NFL football player operates a leading equestrian facility

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT
Baylor recently added Jason Smith into their Athletics Hall of Fame. The former offensive lineman was the number two overall draft pick in 2009. Smith is now living in Fairfield, Texas, and pursuing a different dream.

Tell Me Something Good

Former BU football standout bides his time while NFL season’s in limbo

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Julie Hays
A former Baylor football standout is biding his time in his hometown as the NFL’s season remains in limbo.