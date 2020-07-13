Eleven more Baylor student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Baylor continues to onboard student-athletes ahead of the fall semester, ongoing testing for COVID-19 continues, 11 more student athletes across fall all sports have tested positive. Baylor will be releasing a weekly report of both positive and negative COVID-19 tests.

Below are the test results and statement sent in the weekly press release:

Baylor Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update

As of July 13, 2020

Positive cases = 37

Active cases = 16

Symptomatic cases = 6

Asymptomatic cases = 10

New cases since last week (7/6) = 11*

Total number of cases being monitored = 13*

* - New cases are from multiple sports and not all are currently in Waco.

** - This number includes primary contacts.

Baylor Athletics will continue to work in partnership with Baylor University Health Services, Baylor Scott & White – Southwest Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, to ensure best practices as they take steps toward being “Re-United.”

