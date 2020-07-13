Family gets voter registration form for dead cat

ATLANTA (AP) - You hear it all the time in an election year - especially when a presidency is at stake; make sure you register to vote.

For one Atlanta family, the effort took a strange turn.

Ron Tims says when he checked his mail last week, he found a voter registration addressed to Cody Tims.

Cody is his cat.

Or was his cat.

Cody died 12 years ago.

The Tims family was surprised and amused, but Georgia elections officials say it's no laughing matter.

They say the application didn't come from their office, and third-party groups often use mailing lists to find people who might need to register.

Elections officials say even if Cody were alive and was able to get to the polls, he couldn't vote, because cats don't have a license or state ID.

