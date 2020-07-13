Flags fly at half-staff in honor of 2 slain Texas police officers

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of two McAllen police officers whom a suspect shot to death before killing himself.

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the slain officers as Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39.

Garza was an officer with the police department for more than eight years while Chavez had more than two years of experience.

Police say the officers first met with two people who reported assaults that took place inside a nearby home on the south side of the city.

The suspect, whom police identified as Audon Ignacio Camarillo, 23, opened fire when officers attempted to enter the home.

A memorial was set up outside the McAllen Police Department where residents can drop off flowers or keepsakes in tribute to the fallen officers.