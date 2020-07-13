Great White apologizes for mask-less concert

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) - Metal band Great White has apologized for performing at an outdoor North Dakota concert where the crowd didn’t wear masks, despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

The band drew criticism on social media after the performance Thursday night as part of the “First on First: Dickinson Summer Nights” concert series in Dickinson, a town in the southwest of the state.

Spin magazine posted video showing the crowd packed in and not wearing face masks.

In a statement, the band says, “We have had the luxury of hindsight and we would like to apologize to those who disagreed with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement. The Promoter and staff were nothing but professional and assured us of the safety precautions.”

Although North Dakota health officials recommend social distancing and wearing masks when possible, there’s no legal requirement to do so and Great White said the band was “not in a position to enforce the laws.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)